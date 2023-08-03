Raytown man sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old Raytown man was sentenced Wednesday to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

A jury convicted Jeremy Callihan, 36, of first-degree statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct with a child under 15 years-old.

Callihan received a 20-year sentence on the first charge and four years on the second charge.

A Jackson County judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

Callihan was convicted at trial in March and the jury recommended a 24-year sentence, which the judge accepted.

Raytown police investigated allegations that Callihan had sexual contact with the child in October 2019 at a residence in the city, which led to the charges.

—

