Shawnee police release suspect information in attempted robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police have more information regarding two attempted robberies on Nov. 18.

The suspect vehicle is a red Toyota Corolla with a Legends Toyota front advertisement plate.

Police also released an image of a suspect with thick dark hair found on security footage.

Shawnee officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Findley to investigate a robbery the morning of Nov. 18.

Four armed suspects attempted to take one victim's belongings and car keys. The victim ran into his house after being struck in the head with a handgun.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Later that morning, suspects who matched the same description were interrupted attempting to burglarize a vehicle by the owner. The suspects fired shots at the victim.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

