Smithville police seek information in death of man who went missing in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Smithville police are asking the public for help in the death investigation of Ryan Weeks.

Weeks went missing Feb. 27, 2022, after walking out of a Smithville establishment, police said.

The 47-year-old man was not seen after.

The case concerning his death was reopened in 2025 after skeletal remains were discovered and “determined to be suspicious in nature,” per police.

Smithville police shared last month that the remains were Weeks'.

“Local law enforcement has and continues to conduct interviews regarding the incident and the case remains active,” Smithville police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the death of Weeks is urged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-484-8477. Tips can also be submitted online, via the PCTips.com free mobile app, or by texting KCCS to 738477.

Smithville reports tips could result in up to a $2,000 cash reward.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.