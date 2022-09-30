Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Springfield, Missouri, woman sentenced in Jan. 6 riot participation case

Defendant Jan 6.jpg
Screen grab taken from court documents provided by the United States Department of Justice.
Mahailya Pryer
Defendant Jan 6.jpg
Posted at 2:58 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 15:58:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A Springfield, Missouri, woman who plead guilty to participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced in the U.S. District Court Friday.

Mahailya Pryer, 34, was sentenced to 45 days of incarceration followed by 36 months of probation.

She must also pay a special assessment of $10 in addition to $500 of restitution.

Pryer is allowed to voluntarily surrender.

The court dismissed remaining misdemeanor counts on oral motion.

In May 2021, Pryer plead guilty alongside Cara Hentschel, 34, for parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock