Springfield, Missouri, woman sentenced in Jan. 6 riot participation case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Springfield, Missouri, woman who plead guilty to participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced in the U.S. District Court Friday.

Mahailya Pryer, 34, was sentenced to 45 days of incarceration followed by 36 months of probation.

She must also pay a special assessment of $10 in addition to $500 of restitution.

Pryer is allowed to voluntarily surrender.

The court dismissed remaining misdemeanor counts on oral motion.

In May 2021, Pryer plead guilty alongside Cara Hentschel, 34, for parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

