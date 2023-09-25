Staley High School student dies, 2 others injured in 2 separate weekend shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Staley High School student died and two other students were injured in two separate shootings near the high school over the week.

In a letter to the Staley community, Principal Larry Smith shared that one male Staley student, 17, was seriously injured and another student was hurt in a shooting late Friday night near QuikTrip at Barry Road and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police located the 17-year-old in the backyard of a residence around midnight. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Early Sunday morning, student Joseph Michael Bonacorso, 18, died in a shooting in the 1300 block of Northeast 119th Terrace. Police say the shooting was linked to domestic violence. An adult woman was also injured in the shooting and an adult male is in custody.

"This is a terrible loss, and these were awful tragedies that no family should ever have to navigate," Smith said in his letter. "Both incidents hit close to home, and we all share in the shock and grief in hearing this news."

Smith says the administrative team and staff is prepared to provide support to the Staley community.

"I know I speak for all of us when I say our hearts go out to our students and the families of all those impacted by this violence," Smith's letter read.

There will be an increased police presence at Staley High School to begin the school week to bring "peace of mind," Smith said.

