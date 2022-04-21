Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man over $50 debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of shooting and killing a man over a $50 debt was arrested by Independence police on Wednesday.

Darrel Maggard, 35, was charged last week in connection to the death of George Dale.

Independence police found Dale dead inside of a vehicle in a Cargo Largo parking lot last Thursday.

Maggard is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to IPD, Maggard was arrested on Wednesday evening after a brief standoff with Kansas City, Missouri, police near Lydia Avenue and east 72nd Street.

—