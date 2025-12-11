Suspect in prolific, years-long crime spree now sits in Clay County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who received probation after pleading guilty to several felony crimes in incidents in the 2020s is behind bars after his latest alleged crime.

Kansas City Chiefs fan Steven Hickle was walking outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium following a Chiefs game on Oct. 10, 2021, when he was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene.

Police eventually located the driver of the car that struck Hickle, 18-year-old Thomas Weyer.

Weyer was charged in Jackson County in May 2022. He was able to post bond pending the outcome of his case.

A year and four days after fatally striking Hickle and leaving the scene, Weyer was involved in a felony leaving the scene of an accident that caused more than $1,000 of property damage on Oct. 14, 2022, in Liberty.

About two weeks later, on Nov. 1, 2022, Weyer was involved in a crime spree, including shooting into an occupied car in Linn County, Kansas. He would be charged with 11 criminal counts by the Linn County District Attorney’s Office two days later.

In January 2023, Weyer would plead guilty to two counts of felony aggravated battery. A Kansas judge sentenced him to credit for time served (about 104 days) and then placed him on 12 months of probation.

Weyer would be charged in Clay County Circuit Court in January 2023 in connection with the October 2022 incident in Liberty. Weyer entered a guilty plea in the case in December 2023. A Clay County Judge issued a suspended prison sentence, allowing Weyer to remain free while serving a five-year probation sentence.

After several years of the case working its way through the criminal justice system, Weyer pleaded guilty in July 2024 to felony leaving the scene of a deadly accident in connection with the death of the Chiefs fan. He was sentenced to five years of probation in the case, to run concurrently with the probation sentence he earned from the Clay County case.

Weyer’s crime spree would continue.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was conducting traffic enforcement near Interstate 35 between Kearney and Liberty when he spotted a 2010 Nissan Altima headed southbound at 100 miles per hour.

The trooper attempted to catch up to the Nissan, and the driver accelerated to 115 mph.

As the trooper continued to chase, near southbound I-35 at Pleasant Valley Road, one of four occupants in the Nissan leaned out of the passenger side window and opened fire in the direction of the trooper.

Court documents revealed the occupants continued to sporadically fire at the trooper as the chase continued south into Jackson County. The trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck at least twice by the gunfire.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

The chase eventually ended near Cleveland Street and 41st Street in Kansas City, Missouri. While all four occupants of the Nissan jumped from the car on foot, police took two adults and a 16-year-old juvenile into custody a short time after.

Several hours later, a third adult suspect was taken into custody after they were located hiding in a storm drain.

Police recovered three Glock handguns in the area where the chase ended. All three handguns contained either green or purple lasers.

Weyer, now 23, was one of three adults charged in the incident. He appeared on Thursday, Dec. 11, before a Clay County Circuit Court judge. The judge set an arraignment hearing for Jan. 9, 2026.

Probation violation hearings have been set for his previous cases in Jackson and Clay counties.

He remains in custody at the Clay County Detention Center.

