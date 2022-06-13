Suspect of fatal crash extradited from Indiana to Lawrence, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Overland Park man arrested by police on June 4 in Martinsville, Indiana , for allegedly killing a 10-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash in Lawrence, Kansas, has been booked into the Douglas County Jail, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Alfredo Galiano Meza, 28, is suspected of fleeing the scene after striking a motorcycle with a white van on May 14 at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10. Brooklyn Brouhard , 10, a passenger on the motorycle, died in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle sustained injuries as well.

On June 4, U.S. Marshals and Indiana State Troopers took Meza into custody after locating him inside of a vehicle, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Now that Meza has been transported to Kansas, he will "face charges in Douglas County," a previous news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

