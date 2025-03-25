Teen, 15, sentenced to 1 year in prison for bringing weapon to Shawnee Mission South

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, teen will serve one year in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm after he brought a gun to school last December.

Authorities responded to Shawnee Mission High School on Dec. 9, 2024, after receiving information that a student was in possession of a firearm.

The school was briefly put on lockdown as authorities located the student, confiscated the gun and took the student into custody.

The following day, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged the teen, 15, with criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal use of a weapon with a barrel of a firearm less than 12 inches and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The teen reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on Feb. 24. Under the agreement, the teen agreed to plead guilty to being a felon in possession. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the other two charges.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the teen due to his age.

