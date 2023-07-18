Tennis ball-sized hail pounds Harrisonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe thunderstorms moving through Harrisonville Monday evening produced tennis ball-sized hail, as photographed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Folks! Please pay attention to the weather alerts.



Tennis ball size hail in Harrisonville, Cass Co, MO about 10 minutes ago!#mowx #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/JvKmrip3wL — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 17, 2023

Harrisonville, which is located in Cass County, was included in an earlier announced severe thunderstorm watch covering parts of Miami and Linn counties in Kansas and Cass, Bates, Henry, Johnson and Lafayette counties in Missouri, among others.

Viewers submitted additional photos of the hail.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City confirmed the large hail was moving through Garden City and south toward rural land between Archie and Creighton shortly after 6:30 p.m.

@Jacob_Wx3 saw 2-3” diameter hail on 291 just southwest of Pleasant Hill about 6 PM. The thunderstorm is now west of Urich, MO tracking south around 30 mph. @KSHB41 @MikeNiccoKSHB41 pic.twitter.com/QvWcIjw939 — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) July 18, 2023

As storms continue to roll through Monday and set up to possibly return Wednesday, make sure to stay weather aware.

