Tennis ball-sized hail pounds Harrisonville

Missouri State Highway Patrol
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 20:30:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe thunderstorms moving through Harrisonville Monday evening produced tennis ball-sized hail, as photographed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Harrisonville, which is located in Cass County, was included in an earlier announced severe thunderstorm watch covering parts of Miami and Linn counties in Kansas and Cass, Bates, Henry, Johnson and Lafayette counties in Missouri, among others.

Viewers submitted additional photos of the hail.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City confirmed the large hail was moving through Garden City and south toward rural land between Archie and Creighton shortly after 6:30 p.m.

As storms continue to roll through Monday and set up to possibly return Wednesday, make sure to stay weather aware.


