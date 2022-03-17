Trial for woman, man accused of murdering Kensie Aubry delayed until 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial for a man and woman accused of murdering Kensie Renee Aubry has been delayed until 2023.

Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra both face first-degree murder charges in Jackson County District Court after Aubry's remains were found on a Grain Valley property last July .

Hendrick's and Ybarra's jury trial was set to begin July 25, 2022.

However, an attorney for Hendricks filed a motion to withdraw on January 21, 2022 due to a conflict of interest.

That motion was granted January 23.

In early February, the judge granted a continuance and rescheduled the trial so Hendricks' new attorney could have adequate time to prepare.

Since Hendricks and Ybarra are co-defendants and jointly indicted, Ybarra's trial was delayed as well.

Currently the trial is scheduled to begin February 6, 2023 at 9 a.m.