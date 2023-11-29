Tuesday's homicides push Kansas City to 2nd deadliest year on record with 1 month left in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday pushed the city to its second-deadliest year on record with more than a month left in 2023.

Police responded just after 12 a.m. Tuesday morning to the 1930 block of Park Tower Drive on reports of shots fired.

Responding officers were later notified a shooting had occurred and located the victim, identified as 45-year-old Calvin L. Boyles, dead inside an apartment.

Boyles' death marked the city's 171st homicide of 2023, which passed KCMO's homicide total from last year, which had been the second-deadliest year on record.

KCPD officers responded to another deadly shooting around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4900 block of Heritage Avenue.

There have now been 172 homicides so far this year in KCMO.

Only 2020, when there were 179 homicides in KCMO, was a deadlier year for the city. There had only been 171 homicides through Nov. 28 that year, so 2023 is tracking to break the city's record for bloodshed.

In fact, the last four years have been the four deadliest on record for KCMO with 179 homicides in 2020, 157 in 2021, 170 in 2022 and now 172 through Tuesday in 2023.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.