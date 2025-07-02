Tyler Moss enjoying new life 5 years after being shot while on duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five years ago, the odds were long that Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Ofc. Tyler Moss would survive an on-duty gunshot wound to his head.

Moss and his partner responded to a call on July 2, 2020, about a man threatening people with a gun outside a McDonald's restaurant near Interstate 70 and Van Brunt Boulevard.

The gunman shot Moss as he stepped out of his police car. Moss does not remember the shooting.

Police flooded the area and killed the suspect.

Against all odds: A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer's story of survival

A KCPD sergeant arrived at the scene, saw officers carrying Moss and told them to put Moss in the sergeant's car.

Doctors at Truman Medical Center gave Moss a 1% chance of survival. Crowds of police officers waited inside and outside the hospital for updates.

The bullet lodged in the right spot for his survival.

His road to recovery was tough, but his faith, determination, and support from family and fellow law enforcement helped him through it.

Tyler Moss' short but meaningful career comes full circle

I've covered Tyler's story from that harrowing, near-fatal shooting to his eventual medical retirement as an officer with KCPD.

We've kept in touch over the years, and I'm happy to share that he is now happily married and still working with KCPD in a civilian role.

His story is truly inspiring.

