'We need justice, we need peace': Family of Nehemiah Clark Jr. seeks justice after his untimely death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clark family is seeking justice for Nehemiah Clark Jr. after the father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband was killed Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

“He came to the store to get a loaf of bread and [did] not come back home,” said Regina Clark, Nehemiah's wife.

Police found Nehemiah Clark, 65, with gunshot wounds outside of a vehicle in the Family Dollar parking lot at 10455 Blue Ridge Boulevard.

He was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Sunday, his family held a balloon release at the scene of the crime, standing in solidarity and grief.

“We need justice, we need peace, we need answers — say something,” said Heather Nelson-Ross, Nehemiah's daughter.

A lover of barbecue and gardening, his family is unable to make sense of the violence.

“No one deserves to lose their life just a half a mile from their home,” said son Willie Ray Clark.

As the family learns to live without Nehemiah, the release Sunday provided healing for the journey ahead.

“It’s about closing a chapter,” Willie Ray Clark said. "I don’t want street justice; street justice means nothing. We can only move forward if we are together and unified, and that’s the only thing we can ask for right now is for closure through unification.”

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .