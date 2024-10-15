Westport business closed by city as part of investigation into shooting that injured 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Westport Media Collective, a business operating in Westport, has been shut down as Kansas City, Missouri, continues its investigation of a shooting on Oct. 9 that left five people injured.

A city spokesperson said the city’s Public Safety Task Force investigated the business following the shooting and after receiving complaints about “unwanted activity” from Midtown neighbors.

In a statement on social media, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city will continue to take steps to ensure the safety, including the closure of businesses.

Kansas City government will take all steps available to ensure resident safety, including business closure for those endangering their customers and not compliant with our laws.



— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 15, 2024

It's not clear if the shooting was at, near or even related to the Westport Media Collective.

The investigation revealed the business was operating without a valid business license and had not completed a current inspection with the fire marshal’s office.

A release from the city said the task force made a “walk-through” of the Midtown/Westport area Tuesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, on a shooting call just east of the intersection of Westport Road and Broadway.

They found several gunshot victims around the area. Injuries to the victims were not thought to be life-threatening.

