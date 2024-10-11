KCMO woman helped gunshot victim in Westport, KCPD says all victims are stable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they are making headway on identifying any suspects in a Wednesday night shooting, the five gunshot victims are in stable condition.

Four adults and one juvenile were victims of a shooting in Westport. Police said it happened after an altercation between several individuals.

Cynthia McKay was walking in her neighborhood when she happened to be in the wrong place, at the right time.

"I'm standing like right here and I heard this car coming down the street, turned really fast down the street and a guy plops out the backdoor. His pants are half off. I run over like 'Dude, are you okay?' I saw this big hole in his stomach. The car went that way and just left him there to die," McKay said.

McKay caught some of the moment in a graphic video.

The video showed several bystanders, including a nurse, according to McKay, and police trying to render aid to a man shot in multiple areas.

McKay said, "We said 'Hey, buddy, stay with us. You're going to be okay. I kept saying you're going to be okay. I promise.'"

She said she was recently re-certified in first aid and CPR. People applied pressure to the victim's wounds until first responders could arrive on scene.

McKay did not think the victim would live due to the severity of his injuries.

However, those life-saving efforts from her and others probably helped him hang on long enough until he could get to a hospital.

"When I found out he was in stable condition, I was so surprised. The amount of time that went by and what I saw his body go through," McKay said.

If she had to, McKay said she would do it all over again for anyone.

KCPD said while there are no suspects in custody, they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission.

