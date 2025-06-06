Woman charged in murder of Kansas City, Missouri, paramedic appears in court

LIBERTY, Mo. — Shanetta Bossell, the 39-year-old woman facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman , appeared in Clay County Circuit Court Friday.

Bossell attended the hearing in person while wearing a jumpsuit and handcuffs. She remains in custody at this time.

The appearance lasted only a few minutes, with Bossell’s attorney requesting a deeper conversation about a change of venue at a later date.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office said they are not opposed to a change of venue but are also open to bringing in jurors from outside the county.

Graham Hoffman’s father was also in the courtroom Friday morning along with a small group of supporters from the first responder community.

“I feel like the family and Graham need support and so does the first responder community,” said Pettis County EMT Megan Hall. “I don’t feel like enough people have shown up, which is OK. So we will show up for them.”

Supporters encouraged other people to attend the next court date.

“I know a lot of people aren’t able to make it out. If they can, it would be great. This is something we can’t allow to get lost in the news cycle,” Hoffman supporter Monique Guerrero said. “So I’m really glad that you guys are all still here following this so the community remembers what happened.”

In addition to the first-degree murder charge , Bossell is accused of felony assault by biting a police officer who attempted to take her into custody after Hoffman was fatally stabbed.

Several days earlier , Bossell was charged with biting an off-duty Platte City police officer who had returned home from a shift.

Bossell’s next hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 in Clay County court.

