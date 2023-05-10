Woman charged with providing false statements to police in investigation of shooting of Sir-Antonio Brown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of Sir-Antonio Brown, a 6-year-old boy killed in a shooting last week in Kansas City, Kansas.

Cassandra Sledge, 18, is charged with obstructing prosecution in the case, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said Wednesday.

Investigators allege Sledge, who owns the car connected to Sir's shooting, provided false statements to detectives.

Hours after the shooting, police had released a photo of a maroon Subaru Legacy they believed was connected to the shooting.

Sir's family previously said the shooting was a targeted ambush and that three men in masks committed the shooting.

“There is something seriously wrong with society when an individual will say or do anything to protect the killers of a six-year-old child,” KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said in a statement. “This can never be accepted in our community or any other place in America. We all need to examine our hearts and understand that this can no longer the norm. Others out there know who these individuals are. Little Sir-Antonio has all the support and resources from the KCKPD and our federal partners to bring these killers to justice.”

Sledge is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

