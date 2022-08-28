Woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting, killing boyfriend in Sibley, Missouri, in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who shot and killed her boyfriend in 2021 in Sibley, Missouri, because she was upset he was texting other women will spend 20 years in prison.

Katie Black, 27, shot and killed Ryan Wheeler in July 2020. She was previously charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

On the night of the shooting, Black initially told police a man shot Wheeler after observing them argue in her car.

However, investigators later located a gun in her car that matched shell casings on the scene.

Black later admitted to shooting Wheeler and said she meant to shoot past him, but shot him the process.

Detectives were contacted by a relative of Wheeler who said she spoke with Black hours before the shooting.

Black told the relative she was upset at Wheeler because he was sending sexual messages to other women.

Black also told the relative she was going to shoot Wheeler in the leg to show him he "f*****g with the wrong woman."

While out on bond, Black removed her ankle monitor on Sept. 8, 2021 . She was later captured on Sept. 14.

—

