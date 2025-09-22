Woman who ran over, killed elderly man at KU Cancer Center given probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The woman who ran over and killed an elderly man in the parking garage at the University of Kansas Cancer Center, where she worked, pleaded guilty in the case and was placed on probation.

Kelsi Carmack pleaded guilty to failure to stop at an accident/known death in Johnson County Court on Sept. 18. She was sentenced to 31 months of probation.

If she violates the terms of her probation, she could be sentenced to serve her sentence in a correctional facility.

The deadly crash happened the morning of March 28, 2024, at the KU Cancer Center in Fairway.

Carmack hit 94-year-old William Ward, of Leawood, with a black 2007 GMC Sierra in the parking garage of the cancer center, located at 2650 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

She dragged Ward about 160 feet, parked her truck and went to work inside.

Officers found the pickup truck parked in the garage one level above where Ward was found, according to a court document.

Carmack was inside the cancer center with a patient when police asked to speak with her about a traffic accident.

According to a court document, Carmack told investigators she thought she got to work around 7:50 a.m.

She said she pulled into the parking garage and the sun was in her eyes when she went up a ramp at about 10 mph, per the court document.

A deputy asked Carmack if she had noticed anything as she walked into work. She said she noticed people running down the aisle but did not know where they were going.

Carmack said she felt a tug on her tire when turning onto the ramp, but she had been in a traffic accident a few weeks ago.

The damage to her truck caused a tire to rub against the fender, she told investigators.

Carmack repeatedly denied knowing she hit anyone, saying the sun was in her eyes and she was tired, according to the court document.

The document stated Carmack "continued her day as if nothing had happened."

