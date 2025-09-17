Wyandotte County DA will seek death penalty in murder of KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Wednesday his office will seek the death penalty against Dennis Mitchell III in the murder of Kansas City, Kansas, Police Ofc. Hunter Simoncic.

Mitchell, 31, is charged with capital murder in Simoncic’s death. He allegedly intentionally struck and killed Simoncic with his vehicle.

Earlier Wednesday, the three attorneys appointed to represent Simoncic notified the judge they were withdrawing from the case.

Mitchell is scheduled for a motion hearing in Wyandotte County Court on Sept. 25.

The capital murder charge against Mitchell was the second such charge filed this summer in Wyandotte County.

Dupree's office charged Shawn Harris with capital murder in the line-of-duty death of Deputy Eilijah Ming. Dupree previously said he intends to seek the death penalty as a sentencing option in the case if Harris is found guilty.

