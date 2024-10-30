Early voters already in line in Jackson County

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

Early voting continues on both sides of the state line.

Wednesday morning, the first person was in line just after 6 a.m. for early voting at Fleming Meeting Hall in Blue Springs.

People line up early to try and beat the long lines that form by the time voting opens.

Why are Jackson County voters seeing around a two hour wait time?

KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan brought that question to the county election board.

Sara Zorich, one of the two directors for the Jackson County Election Board, said the office bought extra ballot machines and added staff ahead of early voting. But even she was surprised with turnout.

On Tuesday, the election board added a fourth check-in station at its Independence voting location.

Jackson County’s polling places are as follows:

Independence Absentee Annex

110 N. Liberty St., Independence, Mo

September 24 through November 4

Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fleming Meeting Hall

21906 Sw Woods Chapel Road Blue Springs, Mo

October 22 to October 24, and October 28 to November 1, and November 4: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Ranger Rec. Building

3310 Rennau Drive, Lee's Summit, Mo

Friday, October 25: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturdays October 26 and November 2: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

