Faith in KC: Sharing space for worship

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Earlier this year, the Overland Park City Council approved a plan to transform a near-century-old church into a boutique hotel.
The congregation at Overland Park Presbyterian Church made the decision to sell the building a few years ago because they could not afford the upkeep and maintenance the building needed.
Since then, they've been meeting at the nearby Overland Park Lutheran Church.
For this month's Faith in KC, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness speaks with pastors from both congregations about the arrangement, its challenges and how long it may go on.