Faith in KC: Sharing space for worship

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Earlier this year, the Overland Park City Council approved a plan to transform a near-century-old church into a boutique hotel.

The congregation at Overland Park Presbyterian Church made the decision to sell the building a few years ago because they could not afford the upkeep and maintenance the building needed.

Since then, they've been meeting at the nearby Overland Park Lutheran Church .

For this month's Faith in KC, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness speaks with pastors from both congregations about the arrangement, its challenges and how long it may go on.