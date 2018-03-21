Investigation into measles outbreak in Kansas continues

OLATHE, Kan.— Kansas health officials continue to investigate how 10 people contracted measles. Eight of the cases are in Johnson County.

“It’s still very fluid. Anytime you do a disease investigation it could change every five minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes from day to day,” said Nancy Tausz, the Johnson County Health Services Division Director.

At the health department Tuesday, a dozen staffers manned the phones, answering questions mostly from healthcare providers.

Last week the state released a list of places where people may have been exposed to the disease during certain time periods. The list included an Olathe Aldi’s on 119th Street, but parents like Kevin Caballero are hearing about it for the first time.

“It could affect my kids and from there it could affect myself. Even if it doesn’t seriously infect me, I could pass it to someone to someone who may have not gotten the measles shot or just that outbreak can be serious,” Caballero said.

Infectious disease specialists told 41 Action News if you’ve been vaccinated, you should be in the clear.

“If you have documentation of having measles vaccination after 1967 you should be immune for life, so you really shouldn’t have much worry or concern. Again, it comes if you were never vaccinated or if your children have not been vaccinated because they’re too young,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease physician at the University of Kansas Health System, said.

Possible measles exposure

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, if you have visited one or more of these locations on the dates and times listed, you may have been exposed to measles: