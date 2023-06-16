1 KCFD firefighter remains hospitalized as crews continue to monitor warehouse fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department continued working Friday to fully extinguish hot spots from the four-alarm warehouse fire Thursday in northeast KCMO that required 150 firefighters and sent three firefighters to the hospital with heat exhaustion or burns.

One of the injured firefighters remains hospitalized Friday morning, according to KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer. That firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The other two firefighters have been treated and released. The third firefighter is expected to make a complete recovery, but it's unclear when they might be released from the hospital.

WATCH | Drone video: 4-alarm fire at KCMO warehouse

Spreitzer said fire crews continued to spray water on fires and hot spots at the site of the blaze, which took place a pallet company located at 3526 Nicholson Avenue. He said fire crews have been rotating through Friday to make sure the fire is completely extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but KCFD said it started in a converted shipping container.

—