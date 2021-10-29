Watch
1 man dead in house fire in Adrian, Missouri

KSHB
Fire
Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 15:31:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deceased man was found inside a residence in Adrian, Missouri, after a fire Friday morning.

Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax posted on Facebook that he was called to a residence in the 500 block of N. Clark Street where the fire occurred.

The dead man appeared to be the only occupant of the home, and the post said that the "initial investigation reveals no sign of foul play."

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire, and the body was transported to the Bates County Coroner's Office.

