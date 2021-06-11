100 gather to honor 15-year-old shooting victim Terrell Bell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of family and friends gathered Thursday to honor the life of a 15-year-old boy whose life was ended due to gun violence.

Terell Bell was shot and killed on Tuesday at 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace, near Sycamore Park.

His loved ones held a balloon release to honor him at the park.

Balloon release happening soon as more family and friends arrive. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/4Yu9GA2UCc — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) June 10, 2021

Balloons in Bell's favorite colors – black, blue and white – were released at the event.

Bell was one of four people who in shootings Tuesday.