100 gather to honor 15-year-old shooting victim Terrell Bell

He was shot and killed Tuesday
Dozens of people gathered for a balloon release to honor Terrell Bell, 15, who was shot and killed on Tuesday.
Posted at 7:22 PM, Jun 10, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of family and friends gathered Thursday to honor the life of a 15-year-old boy whose life was ended due to gun violence.

Terell Bell was shot and killed on Tuesday at 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace, near Sycamore Park.

His loved ones held a balloon release to honor him at the park.

Balloons in Bell's favorite colors – black, blue and white – were released at the event.

Bell was one of four people who in shootings Tuesday.

Tuesday was the deadliest day so far in 2021 in the Kansas City area, according to the 41 Action News homicide tracker.

