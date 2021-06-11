Watch
Juvenile arrested, charged in connection to fatal shooting of KCMO teen

Terrell Bell was shot Tuesday near Sycamore Park
Andres Gutierrez/KSHB-TV
Police investigate a homicide on June 8, 2021 at Sycamore Park in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Jun 10, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD announced the arrest in Terrell Bell’s death as family and friends gathered to honor the boy’s life.

Bell, who attended Ruskin High School, was shot Tuesday afternoon near Sycamore Park.

He initially suffered life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police did not identify the juvenile.

Bell was one of four people who died Tuesday due to gun violence.

