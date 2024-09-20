100 years: JE Dunn celebrates Royals runs with $40,000 donation to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This baseball season, the Kansas City Royals' runs had dollar signs attached to them.

In honor of JE Dunn celebrating 100 years of being in Kansas City and 100 years since the KC Monarchs won the first Negro Leagues World Series, the construction group donated $100 for every Royals run scored at home.

The Royals have scored more than 700 runs. With around 400 of those at home, JE Dunn signed a $40,000 check to the museum.

“We knew they would score some runs, but this year has been awesome to have the Royals in a wild card hunt right now is really special. Makes that much more important to our city,” said Jeff Blaesing, JE Dunn’s Kansas City office director.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick is a major Royals fan, but this season he had his eyes on home.

“I was keeping a tally the whole time, I always want my Royals to win but, you know, I wasn't too excited about those one-to-nothing games this year. I wanted it to be 10 to one, you know, eight to seven, whatever,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick said the $40,000 will go to museum operations, as they continue their capital campaign to build a brand new museum.

Kendrick doesn’t want it to be lost on people how successful the Kansas City Monarchs were in their 40 years.

“They should be celebrated and they are part of that winning culture as is relates to baseball in Kansas City. So this was a fabulous way for us to tip our cap and salute the great Kansas City Monarchs,” said Kendrick.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is such a hidden gem in our city, and I know they're looking to expand their offering and attract more visitors. So I think this really hits home for all of us,” said Blaesing.

JE Dunn will write a final check for the rest of the runs at home this season.

