2 fatal wrecks Monday add to K-10 crash count

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The high number of car crashes along the Kansas 10 corridor continues after two deadly crashes Monday.

The first fatal crash took place just outside of Lawrence. The second occurred about 8 hours later between Lawrence and Eudora.

The K-10 corridor stretches east to west and connects Lenexa, Olathe, De Soto, Eudora and Lawrence.

The stretch of the corridor between Renner Boulevard and Woodland Street is historically a hot spot for car wrecks. Just under 570 crashes occurred in this section of K-10 from 2009 to 2018.

The daily traffic volume along K-10 from 2010 to 2040 was predicted to increase by nearly 190% on the segment between Interstate 70 and U.S. 40, according to a 2010 study from KDOT .

The stretch from Ridgeview Road to Interstate 435 was forecasted to increase by more than 100%.

