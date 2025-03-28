Watch Now
2 new wrongful death lawsuits filed in Northland drug overdose of 3 men

Home where three men were found dead two days after watching a Chiefs game.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of three wrongful death lawsuits have now been filed against two men in connection to the drug overdose deaths of three men at a Northland home last year.

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson were found dead in the backyard of a Northland home in January 2024.

On March 5, the Platte County Prosecutor’s office charged Jordan Willis, the homeowner where the overdoses occurred, and Ivory Carson, the man alleged to have sold the drugs to the group, with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Earlier this month, Jon Harrington, the father of David Harrington, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Willis and Carson.

On March 14, Nancy Bossert, the mother of McKeeney, filed a similar wrongful death lawsuit against Willis and Carson.

On Tuesday, March 25, Rickie Johnson, the father of Ricky Johnson, filed a third wrongful death lawsuit against Willis and Carson.

All three suits continue to navigate the legal system in Platte County Circuit Court.

