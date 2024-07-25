2 of the top Republican candidates for Missouri governor debated Wednesday night in St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the top Republican candidates laid out their positions on immigration, law enforcement, gun control and other issues at a debate Wednesday night in St. Louis.

Missouri Sen. Bill Eigel and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft faced questions from three members of the media, including KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute.

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, the third of the three top candidates for the governor's job, did not participate in Thursday night's debate.

Kehoe was in the Northland on Wednedsay hoping to win votes from residents there.

The battle over immigration policy has been a main issue, highlighted in numerous television advertisements during the Republican primary fight.

Eigel said Wednesday night called illegal immigration an "invasion" and wants to give the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri National Guard the ability to fight illegal immigration in Missouri.

Ashcroft said he worked to tighten laws on who can vote in Missouri elections, including requiring a valid driver's license or two other forms of identification to vote.

Both candidates are opposed to subsidies from taxpayers to keep Missouri the home of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.

Eigel listed several professionals sports teams, including the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, who left St. Louis after being given taxpayer money.

Ashcroft said he thought the Chiefs and Royals would make the right decision and stay in Kansas City.

"Is $18 for a hot dog not enough for a billionaire?" Ashcroft asked.

They argued over voting laws in the state and land sales to buyers from foreign counties, with an emphasis on not allowing land sales to investors from China.

Eigel and Ashcroft strongly support gun rights and oppose abortion.

