2nd victim of deadly KCMO trash truck crash, fire identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri, has identified the second victim killed in a trash truck crash last week .

Huan Doan, 49, was identified as a contract employee for the Public Works Department who was working on the truck at the time of the crash.

The incident happened on March 1 when the trash truck took the Front Street exit from northbound Interstate 435 too fast, turned over and caught fire.

Three people were involved and two of them died — one at the scene and one at the hospital later.