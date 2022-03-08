Watch
2nd victim of deadly KCMO trash truck crash, fire identified

Andrae Hannon/KSHB
Crews investigate a deadly crash that took the life of a Kansas City, Missouri, city employee on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 13:39:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri, has identified the second victim killed in a trash truck crash last week.

Huan Doan, 49, was identified as a contract employee for the Public Works Department who was working on the truck at the time of the crash.

The incident happened on March 1 when the trash truck took the Front Street exit from northbound Interstate 435 too fast, turned over and caught fire.

Three people were involved and two of them died — one at the scene and one at the hospital later.

Jamaal McDaniel, 34, was identified last week as the other person killed. He had worked for the Public Works Department for two years.

