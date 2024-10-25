3 minors among 5 people allegedly involved in shooting at Westport Media Collective, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three minors were among five people allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people at a business near Westport, police said.

Two adults were also allegedly involved, said Ofc. Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

On Oct. 9, officers responded to the area on reports of a shooting just after 8 p.m.

On arrival, police found three shooting victims who were critically injured; two other victims arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting began inside Westport Media Collective, a business that the City of Kansas City has since closed down after an investigation found it was operating without a proper license.

Detectives have submitted a case file to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

