30-inch water main to be restored Tuesday after break in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restoration of the 30-inch water main that broke in the Crossroads Arts District in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday is set to be completed "from the alley to Main Street" by the end of the day Tuesday.

The restoration process involved backfilling a portion of the pipe and adding a new line segment. Additional street repairs and paving are taking place Tuesday.

A KC Water spokesperson told KSHB 41 that while restoration will wrap up Tuesday, the roadway will not open until Wednesday while the asphalt settles.

The break along W. 17th Street between Main Street and Walnut Street caused excessive water flow in the area, impacted water access and pressure for businesses and residents, and led to a precautionary water boil advisory over the weekend for parts of Kansas City. The boil advisory was canceled Sunday after water quality testing was performed.

The spokesperson says water main breaks in KCMO are decreasing over time due to KC Water's water main replacement program, which was launched in 2014. While there were over 900 main breaks in 2021, around 490 breaks occurred in 2022.

Around 225 miles of water mains have been replaced by KC Water since 2014.

KC Water says main breaks typically happen due to age of infrastructure, as well as changing and extreme weather.

