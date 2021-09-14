6 Black Lives Matter street murals to be repainted next spring, organizers looking for donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People who've driven around Kansas City, Missouri, have likely seen one of the six painted Black Lives Matter murals .

Last year, hundreds of volunteers helped paint them following protests in response to George Floyd’s murder.

The artists behind them admit the condition of the murals aren't what they used to be and there is a plan in the works to repaint them.

Vivian Bluett was behind the design of the mural near West 63rd Street & Brookside Boulevard.

“It was almost magical, the amount of people who wanted to help," Bluett said.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to make six large murals.

“They look a little worn today,” Bluett said.

Cars, rain, snow and the sun have contributed to damage, but Bluett says it's not enough to dilute the meaning behind the murals

“In my head, in my opinion, the message is still strong,” she said. “Sometimes, especially if enough time has passed, it’s easy to forget why it’s important and why we are doing this. When people drive by here, I want them not to ever forget or miss the names that are in the middle of the street.”

Volunteers plan to re-paint them this spring but it will require organizers to raise money.