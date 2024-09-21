93rd annual Plaza Art Fair welcomes thousands to Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual Plaza Art Fair returns this weekend where thousands of people are expected to come together.

The Plaza Art Fair has become a tradition here in Kansas City. This year, the fair features over 240 artists locally and from around the U.S. coming together to display their work.

The Plaza Art Fair dates back to 1932 during the Depression era when many companies failed to attract people, and owners of the Plaza looked at different ways to attract shoppers to the area. 93 years later, the fair has become a staple event in Kansas City.

The event features more than just art. People can enjoy live music and try a variety of the local restaurants available at the fair.

This is the first year the festival is held under the Highland Park Village management, new owners of the Country Club Plaza. On Friday, owners released a new vision of what the iconic plaza could look like in the near future.

The art festival kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

Check out their website for more details on the event.

