A couple's compassion sparks a movement to feed families in Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — An Overland Park couple's humble initiative to combat food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic has grown into a thriving food pantry, now providing essential support to thousands of families in the Kansas City area.

Three years ago, when the pandemic wreaked havoc on livelihoods and left many families struggling to put food on the table, Adam and Jennifer Parker decided to take matters into their own hands. Fueled by empathy and a shared commitment to making a difference, the couple transformed their front yard into a makeshift food pantry, initially serving a handful of local families.

“In 2020 during the height of the pandemic we realized that a lot of our neighbors were very scared and isolated and so we actually started in April of that year with a tiny library," said Jennifer Parker.

Instead of trading books, the Parker's began to see a different effort from the community, leaving non-perishable items, canned goods and basic needs.

"We ended up having a table with a mini-fridge on it and extension cords running across the entire front yard the entire winter," said Jennifer Parker. "During that time, you know, it was a difficult time for everyone and we saw people were without jobs and so it was hard for a lot of people," said Parker.

The couple's determination to alleviate the burden of food insecurity in their community fueled the growth of their initiative, known as "Tiny Pantry Times."

“We thought that after COVID was over that the need would go down and in reality, is just continued to escalate," said Parker.

The modest food pantry has grown into a full fledged operation that provides thousands of families with a wide range of necessities on a monthly basis. No one in their community has to go to bed hungry thanks to the tireless efforts of the Parker's and the committed community of volunteers.

“It breaks your heart. It breaks your heart that people don't have a place to go get groceries. That they can't get food. They can't get food readily," said Adam Parker. “We try to help everybody. And it has given an incredible amount of purpose to a lot of our donors, which was kind of a unrealized nice benefit."

The Tiny Pantry Times has become a lifeline for families like Madilyn Graham a frequent visitor to the pantry.

"Most days I probably wouldn’t eat if it wasn’t for this place," said Graham.

The couple's initiative has inspired local businesses to contribute regularly, and the pantry has established partnerships with regional food suppliers to ensure a steady flow of resources.

“We are part of a nationwide organization called Food Donation Connection, which allows us to gather food from a couple grocery stores, from three Starbucks, a McDonald's, a Pizza Hut, a Papa John's, as well as from our community pantry partners, as well as individuals," said Parker.

The generosity of the community has been overwhelming, the Parker's are in dire need of a long-term space to continue to their mission.

“To know that you now have a resource that is safe and that it is secure and it will be here not only today but tomorrow and a year from now. I think that's a tremendous asset to be able to deliver to the community and I know our recipients are very grateful for that.”

If you would like to learn how you can help the Tiny Pantry Times, make sure to check out their website.