'A great guy to be around': Chiefs media members remember Len Dawson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the crowd funneled into the Country Club Christian Church Friday morning, a connection to the late Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson was evident.

“When you did know him, you were in his family and connected,” said Chiefs VP of Content Rob Alberino.

Alberino started his career working with Dawson on Inside the NFL.

“I smile because I think about how wonderful it was back then,” Alberino said. “What a gift it was as I stand here today.”

Chiefs Radio Network analyst Danan Hughes said Dawson paved the way for other former players like himself to enter into a broadcast career after their playing careers ended.

“It was kind of one of those deals where you were in awe that you had a Hall of Famer that was like this,” Hughes said. “He was just down to Earth, just a great dude. A great guy to be around.”

Fans touted his Super Bowl win and Hall of Fame distinction more than Dawson himself, according to those close to him.

Former KSHB 41 Sports Director Frank Boal described Dawson as humble and always more interested in others than himself.

“If there was a Hall of Fame for human beings, he’d been in that one as well,” Boal said. “He’s just that kind of guy.”

Former Chiefs General Manager Carl Peterson recalls a time when Dawson’s connection to the city, and specifically season ticket holders, etched his permanence with the franchise.

“They said you can get rid of everything, everyone, everything except for three people,” said Peterson. “Kevin Harlan, Bill Grigsby and obviously Len Dawson. I said, 'You know what? I am going to take that advice.' And it was damn good advice.”