'A lasting impact': Artists paint new murals along Berkley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Art Institute (KCAI) is teaming up with Port KC to bring more life to the Berkley Riverfront.

This comes just after the Kansas City Current released renderings last week of the team’s vision for a riverfront mixed-use development. The 10.7-acre development will span across Berkley Riverfront Park and the Missouri Riverfront around CPKC Stadium.

This artwork is just one more piece of what's to come.

Nineteen students in the KCAI's spring class get to contribute to four murals of their choice. The murals will be on the concrete wall between the Town of Kansas and ASB Bridge.

They've got two weeks and one assignment: paint what the Missouri River means to Kansas City.

“These murals, we’re hoping, will be here for years to come, so again it’s a little piece of them that’s sort of embedded into the city," KCAI Assistant Professor Andrew Mcilvaine said. “The River Market area specifically is an area that’s been so transformed over the last three-to-five years and I can’t imagine what it’s going to look like in another five.”

Some students chose to focus on nature or history, others chose to focus on its future. They're excited to be a part of this area's history too.

"That'll leave a lasting impact, I remember looking at graffiti and murals when I was a kid and thinking I want to do that when I'm older," artist Krow Hanneman said. "I really just enjoy the impact it has on people around it and what they see when they look at it."

They've got a strict deadline of May 9 to finish this artwork.