'A man was left to die in the street': KCPD urges drivers in deadly crash to come forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 66-year-old man from Wichita was killed Sunday as he crossed a street near the Truman Sports Complex after he left the Kansas City Chiefs' game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said it was a hit-and-run and two drivers struck Steve Hickle as he was trying to cross the street by Gate 2. His wife, who also attended the Chiefs game with Hickle, said he was hit by three different drivers.

Hickle’s family said he was a “Navy veteran, devoted husband, father, probably, even more, devoted Chiefs fan.”

Audrey Fibert said her stepfather and mother were season ticket holders.

“They drive to Arrowhead every home game that they can,” she said.

Fibert said Hickle and his wife, Laurie, left early due to the weather delay and were trying to cross Blue Ridge Cutoff to return to their truck.

“There were thousands of people leaving the stadium at that time," Filbert said. "It wasn’t just two jaywalkers trying to cross the street. Plenty of people (were) trying to walk to their cars."

KCPD said Hickle was hit, run over twice, and both drivers left the scene. The family said a third vehicle also was involved.

“That’s the thing that’s really hard for me to wrap my head around,” KCPD Accident Investigation Unit Sgt. Bill Mahoney said. “The reality of the situation is a man was left to die in the street and that’s not OK. Whoever the two drivers that struck this gentleman know they hit something. That’s not debatable.”

Mahoney said there were plenty of witnesses, but after 24 hours KCPD has no answers as to who was behind the wheel of the vehicles that killed Steve Hickle.

“Come forward, do the right thing,” Mahoney said. “The sooner they come forward and provide their account to us, the better it’s going to be for them.”

KCPD hopes a side mirror and part of a turn signal left behind at the scene will help confirm exactly what vehicle they’re looking for and track down the perpetrators.

Investigators also are checking surveillance cameras in the area, while they wait for evidence from the crime lab to be processed, Mahoney said.

Steve Hickle’s family looks wants closure and accountability.

“If Arrowhead can be loud for our family to help us find who did this and pray for her, pray for our family,” Filbert said.

This is the second injury crash involving a pedestrian at Arrowhead in the Sunday of a game in the last five years, according to crash data from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The other incident involves a 2019 wreck on a road adjacent to a parking lot on Truman Sports Complex property.