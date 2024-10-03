Split screen is the way to go for Kansas Citians on Monday night for Chiefs, Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians can catch the Chiefs and Royals next Monday night as the Royals will play the Yankees in the ALDS at Yankee Stadium, and around the same time, the Chiefs will play the Saints in Kansas City.

So, we wanted to ask Kansas Citians: which game will you be watching, and what does this spotlight mean to you? Responses were mixed.

“I’ll be watching the Royals on Monday night,” longtime fan Lateef Brown said. “We’re looking for a W.”

Most Kansas Citians might find themselves split on Monday night—and not in a way they ever expected.

“Split screen,” one fan said. “It's the biggest baseball game in 10 years, so have to be watching the Royals, but also want the Chiefs to stay undefeated.”

“I mean, I'll for sure be watching this (the Chiefs), but I'm sure we'll have the Royals on the second TV,” another fan said.

“Only the Chiefs because Taylor might be there," said another.

This fandom is something local businesses like Charlie Hustle are cashing in on.

“It's sports fever all over town,” sales director Ryan Fortney said. “Everyone's picking up their Royals gear. They're picking up their Chiefs gear. It's really unique to have both excitements like this going on at the same exact time.”

One of the hottest items is a Bobby Witt Jr.-approved T-shirt. Fortney said it’s something they worked the Royals star shortstop on. But Fortney said this hustle is nothing new for KC.

“Our Royals are in the run for the World Series. KC Current is in the run for their championship. The Chiefs are always in the run. They're undefeated,” he said.

For longtime fans like Lateef, it’s even more special.

“It's unbelievable, you know, it's making Kansas City brighter, bringing a lot more people and tourists and things here,” he said.

And so his focus for Monday? To keep the surprises at bat.

“We were the undisputed champs, you know at one time. And so we're coming back with a surprise,” he said.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.

—