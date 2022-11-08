Abortion, inflation lead early Kansas City-area voters to the polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wait times for early voting in Kansas and Missouri ranged from 30 minutes to two hours from start to finish on Monday.

“There is a lot of people here and a lot of people want to get their vote in,” said Adam Polk, a Missouri voter. “That’s cool to see.”

On the Kansas side, drivers were bumper to bumper getting into the Johnson County Arts and Heritage parking lot.

“Now that is kind of a zoo,” said Jeff Van Oeveren a Kansas voter.

When they stepped inside, there was a line wrapped around the building to greet them. Voters were able to get their iconic stickers in about 30 minutes.

“It’s awesome and I want every vote to count,” Flora Haug said. “No matter which way, the voices need to be heard.”

Haug is from El Salvador. She said safe and free elections are something she sought out as a child.

Now living in Johnson County, she is voting to preserve the country she arrived in at 15, while supporting the overturn of Roe v. Wade. He daughter shares in her beliefs.

“I think the biggest thing is where they stand on right to life,” Kristen Haug said.

Polk is on the opposite side of the issue.

“I have two daughters, so reproductive rights is very important to me,” Polk said.

As a retired Johnson County resident living on a fairly fixed income, Oeveren is focused on his pocketbook.

“The economy is primarily my concern,” He said. “What direction the country is going in regards to inflation.”

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

