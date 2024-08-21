Watch Now
Adam Sandler teases next Travis Kelce cameo in 'The Tonight Show' interview

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce laughs with teammates on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actor and comedian Adam Sandler teased an upcoming Travis Kelce cameo while on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

Sandler told Jimmy Fallon filming of the “Happy Gilmore” sequel is set to begin in a few weeks in New Jersey.

While discussing his work to not “let anybody down” after nearly 30 years, Sandler confirmed many golfers will be part of the production, including a familiar amateur.

“We have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler told Fallon.

Sandler praised the Chiefs tight end, saying “he’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

Kelce expressed interest in working on the film in May on his podcast, “New Heights." He said he’d “love" to be an extra.

“Count me in,” Kelce said.

Kelce's acting resume includes hosting Saturday Night Live last year, hosting "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity" and starring in the FX horror drama “Grotesquerie."

