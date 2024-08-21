Adam Sandler teases next Travis Kelce cameo in 'The Tonight Show' interview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actor and comedian Adam Sandler teased an upcoming Travis Kelce cameo while on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

Sandler told Jimmy Fallon filming of the “Happy Gilmore” sequel is set to begin in a few weeks in New Jersey.

While discussing his work to not “let anybody down” after nearly 30 years, Sandler confirmed many golfers will be part of the production, including a familiar amateur.

“We have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler told Fallon.

.@AdamSandler needs to start practicing his Happy Gilmore swing again for the upcoming sequel! ⛳ #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Pt3ZRWDxWW — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) August 21, 2024

Sandler praised the Chiefs tight end, saying “he’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

Kelce expressed interest in working on the film in May on his podcast, “New Heights." He said he’d “love" to be an extra.

“Count me in,” Kelce said.

Kelce's acting resume includes hosting Saturday Night Live last year, hosting "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity" and starring in the FX horror drama “Grotesquerie."

