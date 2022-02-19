Adoption fees waived at KC Pet Project over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fees are being waived this weekend at KC Pet Project for dogs over 30 pounds and adult cats over six months old this weekend, in hopes of making it easier to pair people up with a furry friend.

There are hundreds of pets that are in need of a good home. In the month of January, more than 1,000 pets came into the shelter. This is the highest number of pets KC Pet Project has ever taken in during the month in the organization's history.

Now until Monday, Feb. 21, your future best friend is free of charge.

Here is where this special is happening:

The KC Campus for Animal Care

Zona Rosa Adoption Center

Petco store at 95th and Quivira (cats only).

Pets in foster homes are also included in the special.

According to the shelter, the only fee will be paying for a city license if you live in Kansas City, Missouri.