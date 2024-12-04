Advocates want more details on Roger Golubski’s home detention monitoring

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Roger Golubski was able to live in his home as he awaited two criminal trials in federal court. He died of a fatal gunshot at the Edwardsville, Kansas, home Monday morning.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation does not suspect foul play. Sources tell KSHB 41 News Golubski died by suicide.

"Who was monitoring him?" asked Anita Randle Stanley, who accused Golubski of harassing her.

Officers from the U.S. Courts Probation and Pretrial Services oversee home detention cases like Golubski's.

The U.S. Marshals only oversee defendants who are in federal custody.

Courts consider criteria like a person’s threat to the public, flight risk, and more to determine their eligibility for home detention.

Golubski was 71 years old with kidney failure that required multiple dialysis visits per week.

In October 2022, a judge placed several conditions on Golubski’s home detention.

He was only allowed to leave the house for legal, medical and religious activities. He was not allowed to leave Kansas. Golubski was supposed to wear a location monitoring device at all times.

These devices either use GPS or radio frequency transmitters. Officers respond to alerts from these devices. They also visit defendants to physically inspect the devices for tampering and proper fit.

The judge prohibited Golubski from possessing a firearm or other weapon.

“How’d he get a gun? Where’d the gun come from?" Randle Stanley asked.

Sources told KSHB 41 News the U.S. Courts Probation and Pretrial Services officers survey a person's home before home detention to remove any guns.

But there's not much face-to-face interaction at the home following the initial survey.

Defendants are required to bring themselves to court hearings and trials.

Golubski's trial on six counts of depriving women of their civiil rights while he worked as a detective for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police, Department was scheduled to begin Monday. The case is now dismissed.

Golubski remains a codefendant in a separate criminal case and is named in least two federal civil lawsuits.

"It’s really important in circumstances like this for there to be a complete and thorough and independent investigation into everything," Cheryl Pilate said.

She was an attorney for Lamonte McIntyre. Golubski was accused of helping put McIntyre in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

The KBI is leading the investigation into Golubski’s death and how he obtained the gun.

