AFL-CIO, other labor unions explain their support for stadium sales-tax

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of organizations asking Jackson County voters to choose “yes” on Question 1 continues to grow and outnumber endorsements against the proposal going to voters on April 2.

This week, the Greater Kansas City and Independence chambers of commerce announced “yes” endorsements.

They join several labor unions like the Greater Kansas City chapter of the AFL-CIO, the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, the Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council, the Heavy Constructors Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, and other organizations like Freedom, Inc., the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Kansas City Area Development Council.

Question 1 asks voters to approve a 40-year sales tax to help the Chiefs renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and the Royals build a new stadium in downtown Kansas City.

The sales tax rate would be the same 3/8-cent which has been in place since 2006 and is set to expire in 2031.

“There will be billions of dollars worth of work if this passes. It will keep us busy for the foreseeable future.,” said Duke Dujakovich, president of the Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO.

The organization represents several unions like the Bricklayers and Allied Crafts as well as the Iron Workers Local 10.

Dujakovich expressed his support to Jackson County leaders.

He used the construction of Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal as an example of the positive impact a large-scale project can have on union workers, especially during a pandemic.

“If there’s an economic downturn, this construction will be a shock absorber that will keep us chugging right along,” Dujakovich said.

Bobbie Knight is an apprentice with the Iron Workers Local 10. She supports the position of her union and the AFL-CIO on Question 1.

“My husband’s in the union as well,” Knight said. “Not only do all of our family meals come from a union-based organization, but with those jobs staying in Jackson County, we’ll also get to be a part of that.”

KC Tenants and the Sunrise Movement came out against the proposal.

On Tuesday, a group including the Missouri Workers Center, StandUp KC, and Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom announced its opposition to the proposal because the teams have not yet announced a community benefits agreement.

The SEIU Local 1 in the Kansas City and Crossroads Community Association are taking a neutral stands on the ballot question.

The SEIU said Tuesday it is “cautiously optimistic” the Royals will enter a workforce benefits agreement with the union which represents many of the stadium employees.

