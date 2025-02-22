After her niece's murder, a Kansas City, Missouri, woman started an organization to teach lifesaving skills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Repetition is key for treating a wound. It also explains what Kisha Robinson saw as a surgical assistant.

“I used to work at a trauma center here in Kansas City, and that’s all I saw, people coming in, it’s the same people sometimes, shot over and over again,” Robinson said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Kisha Robinson, Mausheya Jackson's aunt

Over time, certain sounds became too familiar.

“To hear their mothers in the hallway screaming for their baby is the most unforgettable sound, and then we experienced it,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s niece, Mausheya Jackson, was shot near 50th and Olive Streets in August 2022.

Kisha Robinson Mausheya Jackson

“It was a young lady that came out and tried to help her, but unfortunately, my niece succumbed to her injuries,” Robinson said.

Ever since then, a question repeatedly came to her mind.

“What can I do to help?” Robinson asked.

That’s when she got the idea to start her organization, Save One MEJ.

“That is mentally-equipped justice,” Robinson said. “‘Cause you have to be mentally equipped to save somebody’s life. It’s the mind frame that you know that you can help them.”

Robinson uses her physical and mental equipment to share lifesaving skills.

“I said, 'Maybe I can teach them some of the stuff that I know,’” Robinson said. “You never know 'cause three to five minutes is death. So if you can prolong that by putting some skills into it, then why not do it?”

Robinson says in addition to her 20-plus years of medical experience, she’s taken various classes to learn about stopping bleeding.

“Even though my niece died from her injuries, I just wanted to help save somebody else's life,” Robinson said.

She also says a lot of what people need to make major life decisions are accessible.

“Everyday things that are in the house could save somebody’s life; you know, coffee grounds, Vaseline, plastic bags if someone gets shot in the chest,” Robinson said. “Just little things. Cornstarch can stop bleeding. A lot of people don’t know that. I just want to teach them how to use things that are around them to save somebody’s life.”

Beyond the skills, it’s also about a focus on a certain area.

Robinson says she wants a lot of attention on the inner city, an area she said is often neglected when it comes to training for all kinds of skills.

“I see that they teach these out in Olathe and Blue Springs and other communities that aren’t affected like we are,” Robinson said. “It’s more than just CPR. It’s also lots of shootings and stabbings…I want to help give people the skills, so if somebody’s bleeding around you, how do you stop it? If somebody falls and hits their head, how to do a headdressing.”

There are also lessons Robinson hopes people will pick up.

“I want you to see that there’s more to life than just streets, it is,” she said. “I want you to broaden your horizons, I want you to see and have empathy for people.”

Her organization is in its early stages, but her mission is not. Her family’s repeated cry for answers has been going on for over two years.

“I need to get justice for her and her children and my family,” Robinson said.

Kisha Robinson Mausheya Jackson poses with her children.

Robinson is one of hundreds of people connected with Corey’s Network, an organization providing support to those who've lost someone to homicide in the area. The organization keeps a list of homicides dating back to 1970.

“It definitely keeps happening,” Robinson said. “Right now, we're at 22 murders.”

That’s the number of homicides so far in Kansas City in 2025. There were 17 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, at this time last year.

“I just want to save these kids,” Robinson said. “It's so many kids that's dying.”

Mausheya was 28-years-old when she was killed.

“She was absolutely a jokester, and she loved people, and she loved to help people,” Robinson said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Kisha Robinson wears a ribbon with pictures of her niece on it.

Robinson says Jackson finished phlebotomy school before she was murdered.

“She got shot on a Thursday, and she was supposed to start work on Monday,” Robinson said. “She was a good mother and a good friend to a lot of people. She is really missed.”

Now, the only repetition Robinson wants to see is lifesaving knowledge spreading through the community.

“I’m hoping that it starts in the community and then it grows to other communities where it can help just save somebody,” Robinson said. “That’s all I really want to do.”

If anyone has information on Jackson's murder, they can use the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

To learn more about Save One MEJ, visit the Facebook page.