Alleged conditions at Kansas City nursing home concern daughter of resident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The daughter of a nursing home resident said she had concerns about alleged conditions inside.

Over 100 people were evacuated from Parkview Healthcare because of an HVAC system failure on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, firefighters were called originally because of air conditioning problems.

Denise Oates' mother is a resident at the nursing home.

“It's always muggy. It’s never like you feel fresh when you go in there, it’s always a mug feeling," Oates said.

The HVAC failure came as Kansas City dealt with temperatures in the 90's and a triple digit heat index.

The KSHB 41I-Teamdiscovered the federal government fined this nursing home more than a dozen times over the last three years.

One citation was a failure to have an emergency evacuation plan.

Among the citations, the KSHB 41 investigators found the facility didn't have a generator or other power source capable of supplying service within 10 seconds.

According to the Medicare and Medicaid services, Parkview corrected the recent violation by June 1.

KSHB 41 attempted to get answers from the nursing home on Wednesday.

A woman who described herself as a manager told our reporter to leave their property.

KSHB 41 called and emailed the company that owns the nursing home. We'll provide an update once we hear their response.

—

