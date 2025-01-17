Already weeks late, Jingle! employees in KCK finally receive pay, but it's hundreds less than owed

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

Former employees with Jingle!, the holiday pop-up experience held at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, say they were finally paid Friday, but it was less than what they were owed.

Jingle faced scrutiny for not paying employees at all after closing in late December.

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson spoke with a former Jingle employe Monday who says she was owed $1,200 for her first and last paycheck.

Rhonda Sutton Screenshot from Rhonda Sutton showing number of hours worked for her last pay period with Jingle.

This former employee, Rhonda Sutton, says she received a deposit through the app Gusto on Friday for $147.45, leaving over $1,000 unaccounted for.

Sutton says her son, Treavon, also worked for Jingle and received $101 but was expecting at least $600.

Rhonda Sutton Screenshot from Rhonda Sutton of money she received through Gusto on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

"All I could do was laugh," Sutton said.

In reality, she’s doing more than that.

Sutton says she has spoken with an attorney and plans to consider taking legal action against Jingle for not getting her proper pay.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Monarchs, who play where the event was held, says they have no update about receiving their share of missing money for renting the space to Jingle.

KSHB 41 reached out to Jingle CEO Mark McKee, as well as Jingle’s spokesperson, but didn't hear back before this story was published.

